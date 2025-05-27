Upgraded Scope Reveals Sun’s ‘Coronal Rain’

Coronal adaptive optics captured this.
By John AmatoMay 27, 2025

Our telescope technology keeps improving as Gizmodo illustrates.

The Sun is a magnificent beast that produces nuclear fusion which is called proton-proton fusion that occurs within the Sun's core that produces the energy and heat for our planet.

Now were are getting to see incredible images from the Sun's outer atmosphere—the corona that are amazing.

Researchers from the National Solar Observatory and New Jersey Institute of Technology unveiled the system today, along with dazzling new images and videos of the Sun's corona. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, show fine-scale structures in solar prominences, short-lived plasma jets called spicules, and even coronal rain: cooling plasma that falls back to the solar surface along the star's magnetic field lines.

“This technological advancement is a game-changer,” said Dirk Schmidt, an adaptive optics scientist at NSO and the study’s lead author, in an observatory release. “There is a lot to discover when you boost your resolution by a factor of 10.”

Open thread and please don't look directly into the corona!

