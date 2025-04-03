There Are At Least 19 More Signalgates Waiting To Happen

Much as the Trump administration keeps pretending that there’s nothing much to see in Signalgate, the picture keeps getting bigger and more alarming.

C&L’s Red Painter reported on its expansion to Gmail which, the post pointed out, is even less secure than Signal. Quoting The Washington Post, Red Painter wrote that national security adviser Mike Waltz used Gmail “for highly technical conversations with colleagues at other government agencies involving sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict.” WaPo had also noted that Waltz had "created and hosted other Signal chats with Cabinet members on sensitive topics, including on Somalia and Russia’s war in Ukraine."

Apparently, that was just the tip of the Signalgate iceberg.

Politico has now reported that Waltz’s team “regularly set up chats on Signal to coordinate official work on issues including Ukraine, China, Gaza, Middle East policy, Africa and Europe, according to four people who have been personally added to Signal chats.”

Even worse, “Two of the people said they were in or have direct knowledge of at least 20 such chats. All four said they saw instances of sensitive information being discussed.”

“Waltz built the entire NSC communications process on Signal,” one of the sources told Politico.

“This is a bunch of folks who have never been here before and couldn’t switch from campaign mode,” said a fifth person, a former Trump administration official.

We knew from the beginning of Signalgate that Trump’s Junior Varsity (or lower) team in charge of our national security was risking our safety, not protecting it.

The more we learn, the secure we seem.

I shudder to think of what other ways they are endangering America and Americans.