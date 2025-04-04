Trump Gal Pal Laura Loomer Got 6 National Security Officials Fired

The most important thing to know about a New York Times account of Laura Loomer’s meeting at the White House that resulted in the firing of six national security officials is that not a single member of Signalgate lost his job.

No, the six were fired for not being loyal enough to Loomer’s uh, friend, Donald Trump.

Here's The Times’ shocking lede:

President Trump fired six National Security Council officials after an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office with the far-right activist Laura Loomer, who laid out a list of people she believed were disloyal to the president, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter. The six officials were among those vilified by Ms. Loomer during the meeting on Wednesday, the official said. Ms. Loomer walked into the White House with a sheaf of papers, which amounted to a mass of opposition research attacking the character and loyalty of numerous N.S.C. officials. She proceeded to excoriate them in front of Michael Waltz, the national security adviser, who was also in the meeting. It was a remarkable spectacle: Ms. Loomer, a Sept. 11 conspiracy theorist who is viewed as extreme even by some of Mr. Trump’s far-right allies, apparently wielding more influence over the staff of the National Security Council than Mr. Waltz, who runs the agency.

I’ve previously written about Trump outsourcing his job to Elon Musk, Stephen Miller, and maybe even Vladimir Putin. But I did not have Laura Loomer as de facto national security chief on my Bingo card.

Loomer has long raised eyebrows over her chumminess with married Trump:

This is why Trump is hanging out with Laura Loomer. Watch them with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago. Note: He’s married. pic.twitter.com/GKdSMjDnvD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2024

That is until Trump reportedly sidelined Loomer over her surgically-altered face.

Well, now she’s back and influencing, if not directing, the National Security Council. Did I mention that Loomer doesn’t seem to have a single national security credential?

Meanwhile, the guys who actually endangered U.S. national security and our troops by discussing a military strike in Yemen on an unsecure app, while a reporter was part of the chat and who guessed at what Trump wanted because he was busy golfing, all kept their jobs. Even as news has broken that there are 19 more Signalgates waiting to happen.

No matter what they tell you, it’s not “America First” in the Trump administration. It’s Trump first. Everything else is far, far behind.