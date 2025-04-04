Whack Job Laura Loomer Gets NSA Chief Fired By Senile Pop-Pop

America has never been in steadier hands, amirite?
By Susie MadrakApril 4, 2025

Yambo has fired the director and deputy director of the National Security Agency, according to members of the Senate and House intelligence committees and two former officials. Via CNN:

The dismissal of Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also leads US Cyber Command — the military’s offensive and defensive cyber unit — is a major shakeup of the US intelligence community which is navigating significant changes in the first two months of the Trump administration. Wendy Noble, Haugh’s deputy at NSA, was also removed, according to the former officials and lawmakers.

[...] The news of the dismissals comes as the White House also fired multiple staff members on the National Security Council on Thursday, after Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who once claimed 9/11 was an inside job, urged President Donald Trump during a Wednesday meeting to do so, arguing that they were disloyal.

[...] During the meeting, Loomer told the president that Haugh specifically should be fired because he was handpicked by the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. Haugh was nominated in 2023, while Milley was serving, to head up the NSA and Cyber Command.

Guilt by association is one of Laura "Looney Tunes" Loomer's favorite tactics. Never seems to occur to her that competence is important when it comes to the nation's security, but white nationalist Islamophobes tend to be irrational and driven by their own paranoia. The real problem, of course, is people more loyal to the Constitution than to Trumpy Bear.

Sen. Mark Warner on the disturbing, unexplained firing of the NSA chief on Thursday

Mark Follman (@markfollman.bsky.social) 2025-04-04T03:51:50.825Z

Far right loon gets NSA chief fired….this is alarming, to put it mildly www.washingtonpost.com/national-sec...

Marc Polymeropoulos (@mpolymer1.bsky.social) 2025-04-04T09:23:05.870Z

The Washington Post can confirm that Gen. Tim Haugh, the director of NSA and chief of U.S. Cyber Command, was ousted tonight along with his deputy, Wendy Noble.

That's a big damn deal. CYBERCOM is one of the 11, four-star unified combatant commands.

Dan Lamothe (@danlamothe.bsky.social) 2025-04-04T02:54:56.658Z

