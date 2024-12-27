Laura Loomer Finally Got Something Right

It looks like at least some in MAGA world are waking up to the fact that when Donald Trump won the election, it meant that billionaire immigrant Elon Musk would be the president-unelected.

Trump gal pal Laura Loomer seems pretty ticked off. She tweeted to her 1.4 million MAGA followers that Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) looks less like a way to cut spending and more like a con to “convince the peasants that we are saving them money as we enrich ourselves!”

The shit is hitting the fan between Tech Bro MAGA and OG MAGA. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-26T18:31:25.908Z

As much as I hate to agree with anything Loomer says or does, she’s not wrong about Musk and the DOGE con. Why she didn’t realize this a lot sooner is a mystery. I wrote about Trump’s plan for Musk to pretend to cut spending in order to redirect the money to billionaires in September, a good two months before the election. Did Loomer really think that Musk spent more than a quarter of a million dollars to elect the felonious sexual assaulter without expecting a hefty return on his investment?

Well, better late than never, I guess. Although, in this case, the MAGA civil war is breaking out before Musk’s puppet puts his p***y-grabbing hand on the Bible and pretends to uphold the Constitution for a second time.

After President-Unelected Musk told his Twitter followers to ignore “attention troll” Loomer, she hit back. She called Musk “a stage 5 clinger who over stayed his welcome at Mar a Lago in an effort to become Trump’s side piece.” Ouch!

Of course, it’s quite possible Loomer is just jealous that she’s no longer Trump’s side piece.

But who cares? I say, bring it on, girl!