MAGA Civil War: The Elon Empire Strikes Back

In a previous post, I wrote that the MAGA civil war had broken out even before Musk-puppet Trump puts his p***y-grabbing hand on the Bible and pretends to uphold the Constitution for a second time.

Now, it’s raging.

The conflict was ignited when OG MAGA and Trump gal pal Laura Loomer raged against his naming of Indian-born Sriram Krishnan as senior policy adviser on AI. She complained that Krishnan's support for immigration of skilled workers is “in direct opposition” to Trump’s agenda.

Apparently, Loomer had just woken up to the fact that Elon Musk is our president-unelected and that Trump’s whole “I’m for you” schtick really meant he’s for his billionaire backers.

Then the MAGA food fight played out on Xitter. The world-class a-hole known as Vivek Ramaswamy posted a long screed about how Americans just don’t measure up to foreign workers. That, in turn, got blowback from the likes of Nikki Haley and Catturd. President-Unelected Musk suggested he thinks OG MAGA is “retarded.”

Did Elon just agree that MAGAs are...? HAHAHAHAHA!!!! 🤣 This is just getting so much better! pic.twitter.com/jBefVo2N8q — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 27, 2024

Rather than wade into Musk World more than I have to, I’ll believe The Washington Post report that the “online fight sparked a slew of racist posts from Loomer.”

Somewhere in the midst of all that, Loomer’s account was apparently suspended.

WaPo was unable to confirm it but reported that Loomer said her X account lost its verified status and premium subscribers because owner Musk was retaliating against her. A quick look at her account shows that the blue verification checkmark is not there. (I avoid linking to Musk World but “LauraLoomer” is her profile name.)

Now, Steve Bannon has joined the fray. On his Friday podcast, he asked Loomer to explain what happened to her account on the Musk platform that’s “supposed to be about free speech absolutism.”

“If he’s a free speech absolutist, why was my account suspended?” Loomer asked. She answered the question with the obvious: that Musk “doesn’t like what I said.” She went on to thank her subscribers and defend her posts.

Bannon nodded along as Loomer said, “I am simply trying to warn the Trump administration about something that is going to blow up in their face.” She claimed the situation risks getting Trump impeached if Democrats take back the House and “are successfully able to spin and create a narrative that big tech is trying to buy influence and that they are enriching themselves in the Trump administration." She added, "I'm trying to warn them about a serious issue on the horizon, and it needs to be taken seriously, because clearly the Maga base is up in arms about this today.”

Folks, this fight is not going away any time soon.

MAGA has been called worse by better people. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-27T14:00:54.503Z

It’s an emotional day for MAGA as they feel the Wrath of Elon. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-27T13:11:56.362Z

Wow, last night the Free Speech Absolutist removed the blue checks, changed the algo to crush their engagement, and removed the ability to get subscriptions, from dozens of big MAGA accounts who criticized him including Loomer. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-27T13:01:54.952Z

It's interesting that MAGA influencers have been violating X's TOS for a long time. Elon Musk has been letting them get away with it, probably to help Trump win the election.



Today, Elon got pissed and canceled the whole crew. Now he's royally despised by them. 1/ — Karen Piper (@PiperK) December 27, 2024