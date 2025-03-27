Trump Blames Signal: They Could Be Defective

It was the Signal platform that added Jeffrey Goldberg to the classified group chat. Gotcha.
By John AmatoMarch 27, 2025

Trying to defend his class of clowns on the group chat leak, Trump denigrated the Signal platform by claiming it may be defective and they will investigate.

Trump used his pet name, "witchhunt" to describe the ongoing single gate debacle and then transitioned into blaming the app itself.

TRUMP: Look, it's all a witch hunt.

Here we are talking about some of the greatest business deals ever made.

The greatest companies in the world are moving into the United States and you want to ask about whether or not Signal works.

I don't know that Signal works.

I think Signal could be defective, to be honest with you. And I think that's what we have to because you use Signal, and we use Signal, and everybody uses Signal, but it could be a defective platform and we're going to have to find that out.

The government is not allowed to use apps like Signal to hide cover up their meetings from scrutiny that would defy FOIA requests.

The idea that "everybody uses Signal" is not a defense for their fuck up.

