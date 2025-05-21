Big, Beautiful Budget Bill Cuts $500 Billion From Medicare

So this morning, a budget committee hearing that started today at 1 a.m. is making decisions that would cut $500 billion from Medicare:

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, released the following statement after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned that the Republican budget bill would trigger more than $500 billion in automatic cuts to Medicare under the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go (‘PAYGO’) Act:

“This Republican budget bill is one of the most expensive—and dangerous—bills Congress has seen in decades. The nonpartisan CBO makes it clear: the deficit will explode so badly it will trigger automatic cuts, including over half a trillion dollars from Medicare.

This is what Republicans do—pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires by going after programs families rely on the most: Medicaid, food assistance, and now Medicare. It’s reckless, dishonest, and deeply harmful to the middle class.”