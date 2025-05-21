Big, Beautiful Budget Bill Cuts $500 Billion From Medicare

So this morning, a budget committee hearing that started today at 1 a.m. is making decisions that would cut $500 billion from Medicare:
WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, released the following statement after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned that the Republican budget bill would trigger more than $500 billion in automatic cuts to Medicare under the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go (‘PAYGO’) Act:
“This Republican budget bill is one of the most expensive—and dangerous—bills Congress has seen in decades. The nonpartisan CBO makes it clear: the deficit will explode so badly it will trigger automatic cuts, including over half a trillion dollars from Medicare.
This is what Republicans do—pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires by going after programs families rely on the most: Medicaid, food assistance, and now Medicare. It’s reckless, dishonest, and deeply harmful to the middle class.”
So the House Republicans, who are signing their own death warrants with this bill, now have an even bigger shit sandwich to swallow. It's possible the House parliamentarian will refuse to approve the political, non-budget items in this mess -- which means it's likely Trump will simply fire the parliamentarian!
https://bsky.app/profile/llfarm.bsky.social/post/3lpnkyytnv22d