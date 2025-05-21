Big, Beautiful Budget Bill Cuts $500 Billion From Medicare

It's nobody's fault, it just happens!
By Susie MadrakMay 21, 2025

So this morning, a budget committee hearing that started today at 1 a.m. is making decisions that would cut $500 billion from Medicare:

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, released the following statement after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned that the Republican budget bill would trigger more than $500 billion in automatic cuts to Medicare under the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go (‘PAYGO’) Act:

“This Republican budget bill is one of the most expensive—and dangerous—bills Congress has seen in decades. The nonpartisan CBO makes it clear: the deficit will explode so badly it will trigger automatic cuts, including over half a trillion dollars from Medicare.

This is what Republicans do—pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires by going after programs families rely on the most: Medicaid, food assistance, and now Medicare. It’s reckless, dishonest, and deeply harmful to the middle class.”

So the House Republicans, who are signing their own death warrants with this bill, now have an even bigger shit sandwich to swallow. It's possible the House parliamentarian will refuse to approve the political, non-budget items in this mess -- which means it's likely Trump will simply fire the parliamentarian!

MUST WATCH: Holy hell. Brendan Boyle just obliterated the GOP’s Reconciliation scam live on the floor, calling out every crooked clause and profiteer-friendly loophole like a prosecutor in a murder trial.

This isn’t political theater — this is war.

Kye (@gxldsociety.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T20:21:05.340Z

This isn’t just another bill. It’s the Project 2025 playbook written into law. This bill abuses budget reconciliation rules to jam through non-budget items, like education authority rollbacks, environmental deregulation, and civil service purges. Read the fine print. Read the bill!

Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T01:20:12.408Z

https://bsky.app/profile/llfarm.bsky.social/post/3lpnkyytnv22d

Leavitt on the reconciliation bill: "It also includes MAGA baby savings accounts for children."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-19T13:40:49.195Z

You remember that time Dems tried to increase the minimum wage as part of a reconciliation bill in 2021 and were informed by the parliamentarian it was out of order? Guess who’s getting fired this time around?

www.npr.org/2021/02/25/9...

(@bjornfc.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T10:50:35.348Z

@jowolff.bsky.social Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley Law School, explains how a "small" amendment, "slipped into" Trump's Reconciliation Bill (tax cuts) because it is strategically worded to reference "Appropriated Funds", will block the Courts' power to limit *his* power www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC-Q...

Anne Warren (@annewarren.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T10:05:58.464Z

A California D rep revealed this budget bill illegitimately legislates sale of masses of western federal lands and water as "budget reconciliation." I wonder if this property and resources are the bribes Felon47 solicited from the Saud monarchy to "invest in US" by. Literally. Buying. America!

Tinker Bell 2 (@tinkerbell2.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T09:06:39.902Z

All the political garbage in this big beautiful bill should make it ineligible for reconciliation which is only supposed to be used for budgetary matters

Roblee14 (@vegasdude83.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T07:54:43.533Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon