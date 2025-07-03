How GOPers Handle Their Bill May Trigger Massive Medicare Cuts

So here's the game Republicans are playing now. They didn't pass a PAYGO patch to their MAGA Murder Bill, which means that massive cuts to Medicare will begin without 60 Senate votes to fix it. They don't have 60 votes without the Democrats. Via Kiplinger:

President Trump's new tax bill, passed in the House and now headed to the Senate, could yield billions in mandatory cuts to Medicare. That's because projected deficits in the tax bill could trigger the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 (PAYGO), unless Congress acts to intervene. The pending House reconciliation bill could lead to over $500 billion in Medicare cuts from 2026 to 2034, as projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO estimates that the bill would increase the deficit by at least $2.3 trillion compared to current law. If enacted, this deficit increase would trigger mandatory sequestration cuts under PAYGO. Notably, unlike Social Security and low-income programs, Medicare is not exempt from these potential cuts.

They may have left the fix out of the legislation to get some Republicans on board, but they will inevitably find a way to use it to hurt Democrats. This exemption could have gotten 60 votes if Republicans tried to pass a clean bill -- but they didn't. And they won't. This will probably become a deliberate strategy to force Democrats to vote for something really unpopular in order to preserve Medicare. We don't know what that is yet, but it's important that Democratic voters understand what's going on.

PAYGO is a bullshit bill that was passed by the Democrats years ago, but it's real and we can't ignore it. But Democratic senators need to get significant Republican concessions before they vote for any fix.

IIRC, PAYGO waivers violate the Byrd Rule. So they'll put a PAYGO waiver in a subsequent (filibusterable) bill and dare Dems to vote against it, knowing the consequences of failing to waive PAYGO. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T17:05:29.186Z

Basically, if the reconciliation bill passes and then Dems filibuster the PAYGO fix, Republicans will be able to credibly accuse the Dems of voting to cut Medicare etc. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T17:07:25.737Z

CBO confirmed that the bill would force Medicare sequestration cuts back in May. Nothing in the Senate bill waived paygo. They would start next year with $45 billion, and there would be $500 billion in Medicare cuts over the next decade. www.cbo.gov/system/files... — David Dayen (@ddayen.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T16:35:57.277Z