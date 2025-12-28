'You're Beating A Pastor!': ICE Violently Detains Pastor On Christmas Eve

And on the eve of the immigrant baby Jesus's birthday.
By Conover KennardDecember 28, 2025

The Trump administration made it clear that, regardless of Florida Bishops asking for them to halt mass deportation efforts during the Christmas season, they don't give a fuck about baby immigrant Jesus's birthday.

So, ICE agents took it a step further and violently detained a pastor on Christmas Eve in Lewiston, Maine, even though he showed identification to prove he was here legally.

“Are you a U.S. citizen?” one of the agents asked.

“When you came—”, the pastor replied.

“Stop talking!” the ICE-hole agent demanded.

“You asked me my ID and I showed you ID, I’m not this one you are looking for, so how so?” the man said.

“Are you in this country illegally?” the agent asked.

“No, I’m not illegally here,” he responded.

“He’s a pastor, he’s a pastor!” a bystander said. “You’re beating a pastor!”

“Not in this state,” one of the agents replied.

If you think the Trump administration is just after undocumented immigrants, you haven't been paying attention. Reverend David Black, the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, was shot last month in the face with a pepper ball by an ICE agent who was standing on a rooftop above him at the Broadview ICE facility. The Reverend's crime? He was standing in silent prayer.

