ICE Detains US Citizen 'Because Of Your Accent'

If they're detaining American citizens because they have an accent, which is illegal profiling, wait until they hear Melania Trump butcher the English language. She obtained citizenship on an Einstein visa reserved for immigrants with "extraordinary ability." Officers need articulable reasons beyond just a hunch for a stop, and the First Lady's case seems suspicious. Oh, and her parents became citizens through chain migration.

Ramon Menera, a U.S. citizen, shared a video of his interaction outside his home with a Border Patrol agent, accusing him of not being a U.S. citizen because of his accent.

KPTV reports:

Menera asked why they were asking for his paperwork, and the agent replied, “Because of your accent.” After refusing to show his ID, the agent zip-tied his wrists and pulled him away. He said once agents checked him in the system, they let him go. Menera said his 5-year-old daughter watched him get detained through their window. He said she has been afraid to go outside since witnessing it. Menera shared with CNN a picture of his passport photo that shows he was born in Mexico but obtained a U.S. passport card in 2021.

In September, DHS wrote this on its site:

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today set the record straight on false allegations by National Public Radio (NPR) about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers engaging in “racial profiling” of illegal aliens. No record or evidence of these anonymously sourced claims exist.

Well, there is a video of that now, and I'm sure there are others out there, too. Now, go check out Melania's citizenship, ICE.