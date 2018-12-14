DHS Secretary Blames 7 Year Old For Death In US Custody

After a migrant seven-year-old died in Border Patrol custody eight hours after she was processed, The Secretary of DHS Kirstjen Nielson flatly blamed the victim.

Her solution and excuse? Tell migrant families not to come to the U.S.

After Trump, his administration and his media surrogates ramped up propaganda for the midterm elections, characterizing migrant families at the southern border as an invasion force they are now using the death of a child as further "proof" that we need a stupid border wall.

This child's tragic death shows how desperate people are to get away from horrible circumstances surrounding their lives.

More than eight hours later, the child began having seizures at 6:25 a.m., CBP records show. Emergency responders, who arrived soon after, measured her body temperature at 105.7 degrees, and according to a statement from CBP, she “reportedly had not eaten or consumed water for several days.”

And the coldness and detachment expressed by Secretary Nielsen is flat out evil, just like Trump's policies of incarcerating and separating children from their families.

During this morning's 'Fox & Friends' interview, the DHS chief was asked about this latest horrific report.

Earhardt: "What do you know about this little girl, this seven-year-old migrant girl that was taken into Border Patrol custody and then died of dehydration and exhaustion?"

Nielsen: Yeah, it's heart-wrenching is what it is, and my heart goes out to the family -- all of DHS. You know, this is just a very sad example of the dangers of this journey. This family chose to cross illegally."

She continued, " What happened here was, they were 90 -- about 90 miles away where we could process them. They came in such a large crowd that it took our Border Patrol folks a couple times to get them all. We gave immediate care. We'll continue to look into the situation. But, again, I cannot stress how dangerous this journey is when migrants come illegally."

The Washington Post writes, "Food and water are typically provided to migrants in Border Patrol custody, and it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if the girl received provisions and a medical exam before the onset of seizures."

Even though this tragedy happened a week ago, Secretary Nielsen is looking into it so there's that.

This is a disgusting statement dripping with cruelty, contempt and inhumanity. Everyone who worked on it should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/jxzxRzdFlC — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 14, 2018

The ACLU had a lot to say via Twitter:

This is a horrific, indefensible tragedy. What’s worse is that it is far from the first death at the hands of DHS.



If this isn’t the America we want to be, now is the time to be loud about it. https://t.co/iGrtDsYUft — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2018