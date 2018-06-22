Protesters Play Audio Of Crying Migrant Children Outside Nielsen's Home, And Other News
Protestors are outside of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse, playing audio of the detained children. She appears to be still be home. pic.twitter.com/akIcxOcM3q— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2018
Another awful day in Trumpville. But the Resistance grows ever stronger:
Protestors are chanting “NO JUSTICE NO SLEEP!” and “FREE THE KIDS!”
Neighbors are outside, looking out of windows pic.twitter.com/XUYQxjY5Ul
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2018
BREAKING: DHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen has privately been telling Republican lawmakers that they plan on separating families again, once this all cools down. She thinks the policy works and she supports it 100%. So does Trump. So do most of the Republicans in Congress. Because, evil.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 22, 2018
Fox & Friends host: "These aren't our kids. Show them compassion, but it's not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas"https://t.co/VWYB5hRPif pic.twitter.com/CMO9oTLIEX
— Media Matters (@mmfa) June 22, 2018
Well said @NYMag pic.twitter.com/cqfkQ5M5I2
— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 21, 2018
Hannah Mills, director of transitional foster care at Bethany Christian Services, just told @kasie that the Trump administration has been separating babies from their moms since OCTOBER 2017, which was before the zero-tolerance policy was implemented.
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 20, 2018
Racist old dude takes a swing at the one black kid at a skate park. Calls the cops and gets himself arrested. pic.twitter.com/evN6yCkAq7
— Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) June 21, 2018
Hans-Georg #Maassen, the head of #Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency, accused #Russia of being behind a widespread cyber attack on German #energy providers: https://t.co/pj5w49Blud pic.twitter.com/GfcB7VuuWe
— Lukas Trakimavicius (@LukasTraki) June 21, 2018
Activists vandalize billboard to blast ICE: "We made kids disappear" https://t.co/FktjRdaCBq pic.twitter.com/EGAkP5fy7h
— The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2018
Question of the Day:
Why did Cambridge Analytica have HRC's stolen emails a month before WikiLeaks dumped them online?
Seems....important. BOOM, even.https://t.co/4V8AQHLsT6
— John Schindler (@20committee) June 21, 2018
Trump, while talking about fate of migrant kids, quickly pivots to midterms: "I think we're going to have a red wave, not a blue wave."
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018
A "build the wall" chant breaks out in Duluth pic.twitter.com/KyzIB4HDRw
— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 21, 2018
Americans may oppose child detention camps, but to the private prison industry they're a windfall https://t.co/1UMX6bOEUU↓ Story continues below ↓
— Daily Kos (@dailykos) June 22, 2018
. @StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight. I support you 100%! #FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/MSPQBy18yh
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 22, 2018
New FBI study shows mass shooters don't fit the media stereotypes https://t.co/GyD6Oa6FpK Mass shooters don’t snap, they plan and prepare. Most have no diagnosable mental illness. And their attacks are almost always preceded by warning signs - via @ejwillingham
— Vaughan Bell (@vaughanbell) June 21, 2018
***
And because, frankly, life in the Age of Cheeto frequently sucks, here's a little something to cheer you up:
Comments