Fox Host Perplexed As RFK Jr Rants About Teen Sperm Counts

Let's barbecue up some roadkill, Mr. Secretary.
By John AmatoApril 23, 2025

The HHS under the Trump administration and RFK Jr are gutting medical research, testing, vaccines, and other vital services, yet RFK Jr ranted about teenage sperm counts on Fox News.

As usual Kennedy uses any unverified information to make wild claims about the state of health.

RFK: 74 percent of our kids cannot qualify for military service.

We have fertility rates that are just spiraling.

A teenager today, an American teenager, has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man.

Sperm counts are down 50 percent.

WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait. An American teenager has less testosterone than a 60-year-old man?

RFK:That's right. Because testosterone levels have dropped 50 percent from historic levels.

And you know, and that is a problem.

And it's an existential problem.

The sicker you are, the more qualified you become to join the Trump administration.

So RFK Jr is promoting gender affirming medication?

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-04-22T21:50:03.334Z

