White House Rejects Florida Bishops’ Call To Halt Christmas Raids

What would Orange Jesus do? Nothing good, as it turns out. Maybe they should have offered him a dispensation from his sins.
By Susie MadrakDecember 24, 2025

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski and all the Catholic bishops of Florida took a remarkable stand this week, appealing to Trump's better nature to halt immigration enforcement during Christmas. Unfortunately, Trump has no better nature! Via Christopher Hale's Letters from Leo:

“We request that the government pause apprehension and roundup activities during the Christmas season. Such a pause would show a decent regard for the humanity of these families,” the bishops wrote in their Dec. 22 appeal.

[...] Wenski urged Trump to “give people these two weeks to be with their families without fear of being arrested or taken into custody and ending up at Alligator Alcatraz or Krome” — referring to Florida ICE detention sites notorious for harsh conditions.

In the spirit of the Prince of Peace, the bishops argued, America can afford a brief moment of compassion: enforcement sweeps have already deported over 500,000 people this year and driven nearly 2 million others to self-deport, and now many of those being rounded up are simply “not criminals but just here to work,” Wenski noted.

A Christmas moratorium, the bishops said, would “ease the fear and anxiety” gripping immigrant families and allow everyone “to celebrate with greater joy the advent of the Prince of Peace.”

Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson, creator of the fake Clinton photo in the Epstein files, replied thusly: “President Trump was elected based on his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens. And he’s keeping that promise."

Jackson is a baptized Catholic who attended parochial school in Allentown, Pa., who has apparently switched her allegiance from the Church to her Lord and Savior, Orange Jesus.

Discussion

