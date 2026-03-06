Trump Accused Of Assaulting Teen Victim Who Bit His Penis

Credible accusations against Donald Trump have suddenly surfaced in the Epstein files. Journalists reported last month that records of four FBI interviews with an alleged victim had been removed from public viewing. Thursday night, the Department of Justice released the FBI record. The DOJ claimed the 10-page memo had been withheld because of “a mistaken determination that they were duplicates.”

Yeah, sure.

In 2019, the unnamed woman told the FBI about years of abuse she suffered from Jeffrey Epstein between the ages of 13 and 15. She included such graphic details as his enjoyment of having her insert items such as pencils and erasers inserted up his butt.

Also included were anecdotes of being abused by Epstein’s wealthy friends, including Donald Trump. The woman said Trump didn’t like “from the get-go” that she seemed a tomboy. But he asked everyone to leave the room and, after they did, said something to the effect of, "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” He unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis.” That is, until she “bit the shit out of it” because, she said, he disgusted her.

Trump then struck her “and said words to the effect of, ‘get this little bitch the hell out of here,’” the FBI report stated.

This is far from the first time Donald Trump has been credibly accused of raping and/or abusing teen girls. Ronan Farrow's 2019 book accused the National Enquirer of burying teen rape accusations against President P***y Grabber in 1994. In November, Rep. Melanie Stansbury said she saw in the Epstein files that Trump had been accused of raping a 13-year-old at Epstein’s house. In December, a letter postmarked 2019, seemingly from Epstein to fellow pedophile Larry Nassar turned up in the Epstein files, stating, “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair."

You can read the newly released FBI interview report here.