Epstein Doc: Trump Loved To ‘Grab Snatch’ Of Young Girls

A letter from the newly released Epstein files makes it crystal clear why Donald Trump and his puppets at the Department of Justice have been trying to keep them from the public.

Epstein's alleged letter to fellow pedophile Larry Nassar states: “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair."

It’s no surprise that the Department of Justice tried to pre-discredit it with the claim, “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.” As Conover pointed out, “Pam Bondi's department didn't say that when they released documents on Bill Clinton.”

The envelope is postmarked August 13, 2019. It was returned to sender and marked “no longer at this address.” Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019. But according to HuffPost, “The newly released documents include a chain of custody log showing the letter was discovered on Sept. 25, 2019, as well as a laboratory examination request from the FBI regarding a handwriting analysis.”

It seems unlikely that if someone was looking to falsely accuse Trump, a guy who boasted he grabs women “by the p***y,” he or she would have forged a letter to Nasser in 2019 and kept it hidden all these years.

Also, I have yet to see any professional opinion that it was forged. But I’m keeping a lookout.