Tina Brown: Trump, Epstein Video A ‘Grab Her By The Pussy’ Convo

Tina Brown was acquainted with both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. She also commissioned an exposé of Epstein for The Daily Beast that ran as a series of articles in 2010. She had a lot of tea to spill in a lengthy interview with Daily Beast Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty, including how Epstein showed up in her office, uninvited, as an intimidation tactic.

At about 25:46 into the interview below, she gave her take on Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and why President Pussy Grabber is so panicked now about keeping the Epstein files from view.

Brown noted that Trump and Epstein hung out together for 15 years. Referring to CNBC’s 1992 video of the two predators watching dancing women at a Mar-a-Lago party, Brown said, “I think it’s worth getting a lip reader to just see if you can find out exactly what they were saying to each other.”

What a great idea!

But Brown seemed pretty certain of the gist: “To me, the conversation was straight “grab her by the pussy. It was a ‘grab her by the pussy’ conversation.”

“They’re talking together, heads together,” Brown continued. “You can see that they’re looking at women on the dance floor and saying, ‘Well, she’s hot,’ and “Wouldn’t you like to do x with her?’ … There was clearly a bond of, you know, louche, girl-hunting kind of behavior.”

Brown also said that she does not think “little girls are the president’s thing.” She called him more of a guy who likes models and Playboy bunny types.

So why is Trump so worried about Epstein files? Brown has a few theories. Maybe it’s because MAGA world lied for so long about what was in them that Trump doesn’t want it revealed that there’s really nothing there. Or maybe there are people “he feels he owes something to” who are in the files. Or maybe Trump wants to use the knowledge as kompromat against some people.

Or maybe it's something far worse than that. The more Trump tries to make the scandal go away, the guiltier he looks.