Dummy Duffy: 'Save The Children' By Not Releasing Epstein Files

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had a rough day yesterday during his testimony to Congress.

Rep. Jerry Nadler called him a liar repeatedly for making up crime data about the New York City subway on Fox and Friends.

Duffy also didn't know how many air traffic controllers had resigned or been fired since he took office.

When asked about the release of the Epstein files he gave an answer so moronic - I needed to write about it.

Duffy made believe he's worried that some child porn might be released within the files.

Here's a thought. Don't release videos with children in them. They are the victims.

If children are present in videos, it is all the more important to release the names of the people involved.

How does he even know if there are videos in the files?

Every day a new ridiculous excuse to cover up the Epstein files.

RYAN: I only have a few seconds, a little bit off topic, but clearly, given your new promotion, additional portfolio at NASA, you're a trusted member of the president's cabinet, you have his trust. Will you commit at, and this has been asked of me by a lot of my constituents, will you commit at the next cabinet meeting to a fulsome conversation in front of the American people on the release of the Epstein files? DUFFY: Listen, I guess I don't know all the data on it. If I was at FBI or DOJ and I knew more, I know some of the background and why some has not been released, but I've got to leave that to Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. RYAN: You wouldn't just open up to a conversation, Mr. Secretary, and say that the American people who have been promised this deserve transparency? DUFFY: I agree with transparency, but I think it's also important to know if there's child videos in there, do I want that released, full transparency? No, I don't. I want to protect those kids. Or if there is, if you flew with Epstein to Epstein-Allen and then- RYAN: I certainly did not. DUFFY: And then you flew on to get on a boat to sail in the Bahamas, should I make by accusation the fact that you were just on the plane? I think we've got to be smart about how we do it, what's going to be released, but I do believe in transparency. RYAN: I just have to tell you the number of calls I've gotten in my colleagues in a bipartisan way calling for transparency from an administration that promised this, I just urge you to consider it, Mr. Secretary. DUFFY: I agree with transparency, and I believe in Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino

Secretary Duffy the Dummy is suddenly worried about some rando innocent person catching a ride to Epstein's Island that could be smeared if they release all of the Epstein files?

Give me a freaking break.

Sounds like Trump has received many rides to Epstein Island.