Trump Store In Bucks County Closing Due To Declining Sales

Jeez, I wonder why people are souring on this guy?

There's something deeply ironic about a business promoting Trump closing just a year after he returns to office, and people start to realize what it actually means to put a deeply incompetent, narcissistic sociopath in as president.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

The “Trump Store,” a Bensalem spot for merchandise and knickknacks celebrating President Donald Trump, is closing its doors after six years in business. The store’s final day is Jan. 31.

Mike Domanico, who co-owns the store with his wife, Monica, remains an ardent supporter of the president. But business is business, and Domanico said sales have declined since Trump returned to the White House, forcing the “tough decision” to shut down.

“Business has slowed down some because there’s not really much action going on with Trump,” Domanico said. “It’s time.”

...

The store began its closeout sale on Tuesday, Jan. 6, exactly five years to the day when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Everything’s on sale, from shirts featuring the president as an Eagles player to hats promoting a fictitious 2028 reelection campaign barred by the U.S. Constitution.

...

Sales grew during the final years of Joe Biden’s tenure, fueled by Trump becoming the first former president indicted for a crime. “Free Trump” shirts became a particularly hot seller, and the store saw a spike in sales when the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., was raided by FBI agents.