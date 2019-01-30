Kentucky Governor On Closing Schools Due To Extreme Cold: 'We're Getting Soft'

All around horse's ass Matt Bevin did what conservatives do, harkening back to a kinder, gentler time when we sent our kids off to get frostbite, just by going to school.

With temperatures just above 0F, and strong winds, temperatures will feel like -20F in Kentucky today. Frostbite can set in in less than 30 minutes.

Source: WLWT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Gov. Matt Bevin expressed criticism after dozens of school districts canceled classes Wednesday due to dangerously cold temperatures throughout Kentucky. Bevin appeared on 840 WHAS Radio's Terry Meiners Show to voice his concerns, saying situations like this are part of a concerning national trend. "There's no ice going with it, or any snow," Bevin said. "I mean, what (happened) to America? We're getting soft, Terry. We're getting soft." Bevin later said he was being "slightly facetious," stating it's better to err on the side of caution. However, he stated it could set a poor precedent for the youth. "It does concern me a little bit that, in America, on this and many other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait until it stops being hard. And that just isn't reality. It isn't," Bevin said.

Al Roker was not impressed.