Did Merrick Garland End Our Democracy?

Garland could've shaped the true narrative vs Trump & MAGA, prosecuted those not protected by law or supposed immunity (Kash Patel? Ginni Thomas?), made clear in regular briefings this was a crime tantamount to Pearl Harbor or 9/11 & not let Trump lie to fill in gaps in ppl's knowledge bc Garland was a mouse who wouldn't say a thing.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 30, 2024

Why did Merrick Garland not get he had to act like his hair was on fire after the first attempted coup since the Civil War? Put aside legal considerations for a sec. Why didn't he immediately appoint Jack Smith, hold weekly press conferences giving scared Americans--many of whom were eventually tricked by Trump--updates on what happened & what he was doing (no, he didn't have to share case specifics, but after Comey & Barr's breach of protocol & GOP lies, don't tell me he couldn't share generalities narratives & what we all saw on tv--reinforcing that MAGA were traitors & seditionists).

Garland could've shaped the true narrative vs Trump & MAGA, prosecuted those not protected by law or supposed immunity (Kash Patel? Ginni Thomas?), made clear in regular briefings this was a crime tantamount to Pearl Harbor or 9/11 & not let Trump lie to fill in gaps in ppl's knowledge bc Garland was a mouse who wouldn't say a thing. Dems in general have this problem. Follow the ones that get it: Newsom, Whitmer, Lieu, Stansbury, Swalwell, Plaskett, Goldman, Crockett, Raskin & more who know if you lose a PR war, reality doesn't matter.

Enjoy my talk w John Fugelsang on this matter! And subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

