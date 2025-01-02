Fiery Cybertruck Explosion In Front Of Las Vegas Trump Hotel

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion and fire at the entrance of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning is being investigated as a possible terrorist act, according to a law enforcement official who has been briefed on the investigation. Via CNN:

At a news conference, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 a.m. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

“There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don’t know whether it is a male or a female at this time,” McMahill said.

Seven other victims sustained what McMahill described as “minor” injuries as a result of the explosion.

[...] Surveillance video shows a driver passing by the Trump Hotel in Vegas about an hour before the car explodes, and then circling back near the end of that hour and stopping in front of the hotel, where the car explodes several seconds later, the official told CNN.

The explosives contained in the truck were described as fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel, which authorities believe were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver, according to the official.