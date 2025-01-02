Fiery Cybertruck Explosion In Front Of Las Vegas Trump Hotel

The driver was killed and seven others were injured. Authorities say it is being investigated as an act of terror.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 2, 2025

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion and fire at the entrance of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning is being investigated as a possible terrorist act, according to a law enforcement official who has been briefed on the investigation. Via CNN:

At a news conference, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 a.m. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

“There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don’t know whether it is a male or a female at this time,” McMahill said.

Seven other victims sustained what McMahill described as “minor” injuries as a result of the explosion.

[...] Surveillance video shows a driver passing by the Trump Hotel in Vegas about an hour before the car explodes, and then circling back near the end of that hour and stopping in front of the hotel, where the car explodes several seconds later, the official told CNN.

The explosives contained in the truck were described as fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel, which authorities believe were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver, according to the official.

NEW: Video shows Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. No word yet on the cause

BNO News (@bnonews.com) 2025-01-01T19:45:01.550Z

A Tesla Cybertruck caught fire outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring several others. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said the explosion was caused by fireworks and/or a bomb carried in bed of rented vehicle and not the Cybertruck itself reut.rs/4fBYspD

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2025-01-01T23:01:01.153Z

Likely a political statement, this person sacrificed themself in what’s likely just the first of this year’s violent acts of protest out of Trump-caused desperation.

Caption: Cyber truck, post-explosion at Trump Hotel Las Vegas. At last report, the driver is dead and seven bystanders were injured.

Ornery Old Lady (@orneryoldlady.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T21:15:11.052Z

