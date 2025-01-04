Liz Cheney Grabs Donald By His P*ssy After Latest Attack

She's not askeered of you, Donald.
By Conover Kennard

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) clapped back at Vice President-elect Donald after he posted a lie-filled rant on Truth Social to blast President Biden for awarding her and Rep. Bennie Thompson the Presidential Citizens Medal this week. Cheney ain't takin' Donald's shit today, thankyouverymuch. On Xitter and Bluesky, she explained to the corrupt bellend billionaire in a statement that this isn't the Soviet Union.

"Donald, this is not the Soviet Union," she wrote. "You can't change the truth and you cannot silence us. Remember all your lies about the voting machines, the election workers, your countless allegations of fraud that never happened?"

"Many of your lawyers have been sanctioned, disciplined or disbarred, the courts ruled against you, and dozens of your own White House, administration, and campaign aides testified against you," she continued. "Remember how you sent a mob to our Capitol and then watched the violence on television and refused for hours to instruct the mob to leave? Remember how your former Vice President prevented you from overturning our Republic? We remember."

"And now, as you take office again, the American people need to reject your latest malicious falsehoods and stand as the guardrails of our Constitutional Republic — to protect the America we love from you," Cheney added.

Pussy grabbed! Well done, Liz.

Liz Cheney remains one of the few Republicans willing to defend our sacred and hard-fought democracy. Although her politics are precisely the opposite of Democrats, she's a fighter who prioritizes country over party. She has earned our respect. In contrast, Donald has earned our contempt. Vice President-elect Bitchlips, consider your pussy grabbed by a powerful woman. When you're powerful, they let you do it.

Discussion

