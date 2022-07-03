Liz Cheney Bashes Men Who Refuse To Testify But Attack Hutchinson

On ABC's This Week, Rep Liz Cheney defended Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony against all those cowards that have attacked her, who themselves have refused to testify under oath, and who are citing executive privilege or refusing to honor congressional subpoenas.

"People have outright said that she's not telling the truth -- that Cassidy Hutchinson is not telling the truth about what happened in the presidential motorcade," ABC's Jonathan Karl said.

Cheney had news for Jon Karl. "The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege."

"Do you have any evidence other than Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to corroborate what she said happened in that presidential motorcade?" Karl asked.

"The Committee has significant evidence about a whole range of issues including the president's intense anger. And I think you -- " Cheney shot back.

"Anger at not being allowed to go to the Capitol?"

Cheney said, "Yes. Exactly."

Cowards, liars, and miscreants immediately pounced on Cassidy Hutchinson's under-oath testimony, but many of Fox News and Newsmax hosts only brought up one instance during her testimony that they are calling her a liar about. The part that she was not an actual witness to.

Why won't these secret agents get in front of the committee to testify under oath? Lying under oath is a no-no, but whispering to Sean Hannity is not an offense.

The other two hours of Hutchinson's riveting testimony was ignored by these phonies.

But not by Bret Baier, who said on Fox News, "Cassidy Hutchinson is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on Truth Social making his statements."