Another Trump Aide To Testify At Next Week's Jan. 6th Hearing

Sarah Matthews has been subpoenaed to testify at a public hearing as early as next week, sources tell CNN.
Credit: PBS Newshour
By Susie MadrakJuly 6, 2022

Well, we haven't been disappointed yet, so I have to assume Matthews' testimony will be just as enlightening as that of her friend, Cassidy Hutchinson. Via CNN:

Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection and has agreed to testify at an upcoming hearing, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Matthews resigned the night of January 6, 2021, saying in a statement that she was honored to serve in then-President Donald Trump’s administration but “was deeply disturbed by what I saw.” She added: “Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

After another former Trump White house aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, publicly testified before the committee last week, Matthews tweeted: “Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump (White House) worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.”

Maybe she's a little more disturbed now that she's seen her friend's testimony.

Discussion

