LIVE: Jan. 6th Hearing Today Should Be Historic

Today's secretive last-minute hearing will feature testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, Mark Meadows aide.
By Susie MadrakJune 28, 2022

Today's hearing should be the biggest headline grabber yet, as the same witness who disclosed that Republican congressmembers asked for pardons will testify live. Security is tight, leading to speculation about the explosive nature of her testimony. Don't miss this one! Via the New York times:

It was not immediately clear what a short-notice hearing to hear from Ms. Hutchinson might reveal, given that she has already testified three times behind closed doors after receiving a subpoena and the committee has featured clips of her testimony in previous hearings.

The announcement — and its sudden and secretive nature — gave way to a day of guesswork about what the panel might have learned, or whose cooperation it may have secured, to warrant upending a carefully choreographed hearing schedule during a week when members had left Washington to spend time in their districts around the country.

“BETTER BE A BIG DEAL,” John W. Dean, the White House counsel under President Richard M. Nixon known for his role in the Watergate scandal, wrote on Twitter. “There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings. On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixon’s secret taping system — forever changing history!”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue