Jan. 6th Committee Digging Into Potential Witness Tampering

The Jan. 6th committee is looking into Trump’s potential liability for witness tampering, but a criminal referral will be an uphill battle -- because the investigation isn't a criminal proceeding. Via The Washington Post:

But the seeds are there for a witness tampering charge, either against the president or the people who made the calls, said Jeffrey Jacobovitz, a prominent white-collar criminal lawyer. “To me it’s clear tampering if an upcoming witness is told the president reads the transcripts,” he said. “The person who called engaged in tampering. If Trump encouraged or asked someone to make the call, he would be criminally liable, as well.”

One of the messages the committee shared said that “Trump does read transcripts” — meaning, the former president will be following your testimony very closely. Jacobovitz said that alone could tie Trump directly to these allegations.

And Trump has a long history of pressuring witnesses who must testify about him or his business practices in one of his many legal disputes, report The Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany.