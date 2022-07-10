Mick Mulvaney's Friend In The WH Backs Up Cassidy Hutchinson's Claim About Meadows

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson had a lot to say in front of the Jan. 6 committee last month. One of the revelations was that her former boss, Mark Meadows, was disengaged on the day of the insurrection. She painted a picture of Meadows just staring at his cellphone, scrolling away while our Capitol was under attack.

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said in an interview with CBS News that a "friend" who was in the White House during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection told him that Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was experiencing "a little bit of both" incompetence and a "nervous breakdown" as the events were taking place. That backs up Cassidy Hutchinson's version of the events, and she used to work for Mulvaney, too.

Mulvaney explained that he was texting with a friend who was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 as Cassidy Hutchinson was testifying in front of the panel.

"I said, if I listen to Cassidy closely, it sounds like Mark was either completely incompetent at the job or having a nervous breakdown, and the person texted back it was a little bit of both," he said.

Mulvaney pointed out that the chief of staff position was "critical" in a moment like the insurrection, but Meadows, he said, seemed to have "checked out entirely."

Mulvaney said he defended Trump for more than a year, saying that he thought the ex-president's actions on that day were not criminal, but Hutchinson's testimony changed his mind.

Then, of course, he jumped on the hate-on-Liz-Cheney bandwagon. It's amazing that it's taken Mulvaney all of this time to see that Trump is insane, and tried to cling to power instead of allowing a peaceful transition of power. It's supposed to be country over party. That's what Liz Cheney is doing.