Hutchinson's Key Claim Backed By Secret Service Sources

When Cassidy Hutchinson testified in front of the Jan. 6 committee hearing, the former aide to Mark Meadows shocked the world when she told the story of Donald Trump lunging at a Secret Service agent in an attempt to grab the steering wheel so that he could go to the Capitol while his supporters were rioting.

As Frances reported earlier, a former Secret Service agent claimed that the twice-impeached one-term president is too fat to lunge at the wheel. "I don't see this president ever being able to do that," the former agent said. "Ever."

So, today I learned that obese individuals can't lunge. Someone should tell that to overweight football players. That's an odd defense, but reportedly, not a good one since Secret Service sources are backing Hutchinson's story.

CNN said that the two sources had very similar claims to Hutchinson's. Secret Service sources told CNN that "the president was mad" and that he "lunged toward the steering wheel in an effort to try and get the detail to take him to Capitol Hill." A source said that they heard the story from the driver of the suburban that was transporting Bloaty McBatshit on Jan. 6.

Ever since Hutchinson testified under oath, Trump has been attacking her character. He has said that "something is wrong with her."

"Now that fake storyteller Cassidy Hutchinson has been totally discredited and marginalized for making up the most ridiculous ever story that I tried to commandeer control of a moving White House Limo, and even went for a choke hold on the other very strong Secret Service Agent sitting in the front seat, in addition to her other lies, the Unselect Committee is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents," he said. "NO!"

Like Hutchinson, one source, a longtime Secret Service employee, told CNN that the agents relaying the story described Trump as “demanding” and that the former President said something similar to: “I’m the f**king President of the United States, you can’t tell me what to do.” — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) July 1, 2022

Yeah, he did it.