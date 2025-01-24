The Racy Reason GOP Can't Subpoena Cassidy Hutchinson's Texts

This is one of the weirder stories coming out of the House of Representatives, but it made me laugh (and I hope it makes you laugh too!).

Here is the story. The Washington Post is reporting that Speaker Mike Johnson's top aide was "discouraged" from subpoenaing Cassidy Hutchinson's texts because they contain EXPLICIT (aka sexual) texts from Republican lawmakers.

WUT.

The aide said that there are "concerns that a subpoena could expose the texts." In response, Speaker Johnson told to Rep. Loudermilk and members of his staff that "issuing a subpoena to Hutchinson and asking her to testify under oath would serve as an opportunity for her to retell her story and potentially embarrass the Trump White House."

Prior to that meeting, a Johnson aide told Loudermilk’s staff that multiple colleagues had raised concerns about “sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors” with Hutchinson becoming public!

What? They were propositioning her, a gorgeous 20-something, to get favors for themselves? This story is so weird. There was also concern that Hutchinson could “potentially reveal embarrassing information" about something or someone?

Johnson deflected, telling reporters on Thursday that “it didn’t make sense to give her any more attention, she had already testified, and it was a bit of a debacle."

Sure Jan dot gif

With the zombification and resurrection of a January 6th-adjacent committee being created, it will be interesting to see how they handle Cassidy Hutchinson. It is unclear who sent the sexual texts and, frankly, I am not sure I even want to know.

Party of Family Values. Ha.