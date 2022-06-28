Trump Wanted Magnetometers Removed So Weapons Would Go To Capitol

Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump ordered Secret Service to remove magnetometers so that his supporters could carry weapons at his rally and to the Capitol, because, "they're not here to hurt me."

Holy shite.

This proves Trump wanted the violence to occur after his Stop The Steal rally on January 6th, and during his speech told the MAGA crowd to march down to the Capitol armed.

Trump was worried he couldn't get all his seditious creeps into the rally even if they were armed.

Hutchinson: Because the rally space was not full. one of the reasons, I previously stated was because he wanted it to be full and for people to not feel excluded and he felt the mags were at fault for not letting everybody in.

(Magnetometers are used to detect metal objects, such as concealed handguns.)

Hutchinson: I was part of a conversation. i was in the vicinity of a conversation where I heard the president say something to the effect of, you know, 'I don't care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away, let the people in, take the f-ing mags away.'

OMG.

Trump wanted the Secret Service to allow weapons into his rally and to be taken to the protest at the US Capitol! They refused, thankfully, but those people with weapons were still nearby.

Hutchinson: In this particular instance, it wasn't the capacity of our state, it's the mags and the people that didn't want to come through and that is what Tony was trying to relay this morning -- they have weapons they don't want to be confiscated by the secret service. They're fine, they can see you in the mall and they want to march to the capitol from the mall

Cheney: The president wanted all attendees in the rally space and repeatedly said "they're not here to hurt me." And just to be clear, so he was told, again, in that conversation, was he told again in that conversation that people could not come through because they had weapons?

Hutchinson: Correct.

Cheney: And his response was to say they can march to the Capitol from the Ellipse.

Hutchinson: Something to the effect of 'take the mags away, 'they're not here to hurt me, let me, people, in, they can march to the capitol after the rally is over. They can march from the Eclipse, take the f-ing mags away and then they can march to the Capitol.

Cheney; I just want to confirm that that is when you heard the president say that the people with weapons weren't there to hurt him and he wanted the secret service to remove the mag any magnetometers.

Hutchinson: That's correct

Knowing full well his supporters were armed and filled with rage, Trump said this:

Not only did Trump incite the insurrection, but he was also looking for bloodshed.