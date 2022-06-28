Meadows Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Is Today's Surprise Witness

CNN confirmed her appearance late last night.
By Susie MadrakJune 28, 2022

Via CNN, which confirmed last night that Cassidy Hutchinson was the surprise witness today. You don't get congress members to come back during the July 4th recess without a very good reason. This may turn out to be a John Dean moment:

CNN previously reported that Hutchinson was likely to testify in person during one of the committee’s upcoming hearings after she replaced her lawyer who had significant links to Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter

She was not willing to risk getting a contempt of Congress charge in order to impede the probe, the source familiar said, and the change in representation was a sign that she was more willing to cooperate with the committee.

The panel has not revealed the topic of the hearing, which will start at 1 p.m. ET and will mark its sixth hearing this month. A source familiar with the committee’s plans had told CNN earlier Monday that the panel was concerned about the security of a potential witness ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. The safety of the witness and the proceedings in general is in part why the committee has been so secretive about who would appear on Tuesday and what topics would be discussed.

The security concerns have also led to new precautions being taken inside the hearing room. Another source told CNN that some of the people who had regular front row seats for hearings were told they likely will not get them on Tuesday for security reasons.

