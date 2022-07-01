Trump Allies Float That He's Too Fat To Grab Steering Wheels

Is Trumpworld not above fat-shaming to keep Mango Mussolini out of jail?
Yahoo News reports "Trump's 'girth would prevent him from actually getting to the steering wheel' of his SUV, former Secret Service agent says: 'I don't see this president ever being able to do that. Ever.'"
Girth. That's one word for it. And it seems supportive personnel in the Secret Service are not above using that excuse to help their Dear Leader avoid prosecution.
Meanwhile, there are some convincing still photos from January 6 making the rounds. It sure does appear President Girth was reaching for the front seats of the Presidential SUV.