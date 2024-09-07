Crazy McF*ckstick Isn't Taking News Of Dick Cheney Voting For Harris Well

Liz Cheney not only endorsed Kamala Harris but she later revealed that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be casting his vote for the Democratic nominee in November, too.

Imagine what a loathsome piece of dangerous shit a person has to be to turn Dick Cheney from voting for a Republican to supporting the Democratic ticket. Dick. Fucking. Cheney.

Trump took to Truth Social to call Cheney a 'RINO.' Sure thing, sport. Both Liz Cheney and her father are staunchly conservative.

Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III! What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information - IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 - DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!

Of course, that bloviating ball of criminal weirdness wants Liz Cheney "prosecuted." That's a common theme with him and his MAGA ilk. Lock everyone up except for the guilty individual. And Nancy Pelosi was not responsible for the attack on our Capitol in which his supporters were hunting her down on the day there was supposed to be a peaceful transition of power.

Since Trump brought up pardons, he pardoned Jaime Davidson, a cop killer, and he's now been charged by Orlando Police for beating and strangling his wife. She wanted to leave him, so he strangled her. And the felon is not the "peace [former president," as he describes himself. We remember the attempted coup on Jan. 6th, which wasn't peaceful, and people died.

As for spending tax dollars, 25% of the current US debt was added during the Trump administration.