Liz Cheney Is Voting For Harris, Calls Trump 'Unrecoverable Catastrophe'

In a September 8 interview, Liz Cheney urges other Republicans to vote for Harris, and calling Trump an "unrecoverable catastrophe" for America. Cheney said Trump is "somebody who was willing to use violence in order to attempt to seize power, to stay in power," and calling him an "unrecoverable catastrophe."

A lifelong Republican, Cheney made headlines on September 5, when she stated she would be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. On September 5, Cheney spoke at a Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy event, telling students, “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.” The former GOP congresswoman continued, “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this.”

The former congresswoman said she believes Harris knows that she needs to serve all Americans.

.@Liz_Cheney: "When you think about a Harris administration, because the coalition that has come together is a coalition across the political spectrum...the responsibility then she will have, and I believe she knows she has, is to be a president for all Americans." pic.twitter.com/g0KbVAOX4W — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 6, 2024

During the Duke event, Cheney went further, disclosing her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney was voting for Harris. Trump took the news about Dick Cheney voting for Harris as expected. The GOP presidential nominee posted an insane rant on Truth Social, calling the former Republican VP a "Rino."

Stunning amount of projection going on in this Trump post. Dick Cheney = most Republican Republican in the history of Republicans. Trump’s Party=RINO. pic.twitter.com/XxgwfqMg1w — Caroline Self (@CarolineSelf) September 7, 2024

JoJo from Jerz summed up the weird times right now in America by tweeting:

"Dick Cheney says he’s voting for a Democrat and the Fraternal Order of Police say they’re voting for a convicted felon.

Have we ever lived in weirder times?"