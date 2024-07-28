'Huge F*cking Deal': 'The Villages' Is Fired Up For Kamala Harris

There is a lot to say about the town of 'The Villages' in Florida, which is America's largest retirement community. In 2020, an elderly man was filmed shouting "white power" while driving through the community on a golf cart, and Trump shared the clip. The now-felon deleted it eventually. The town is mostly filled with white residents who haven't been shy about their devotion to Donald Trump.
At least four of the residents were arrested for voter fraud. However, there is one resident, a Democrat, 72-year-old Ed McGinty, who became the best-known Trump protester in the sprawling community. He deserves credit for trying to give Trump-supporting residents a wake-up call.
75% of its voters are registered Republicans, so it would be surprising if they went all-in for Harris. However, there is enthusiasm building for Harris, as seen in a clip with Beyoncé's 'Freedom' playing in the background in the typically pro-Trump enclave with 200 golf carts ready to go. This isn't good news for Trump.
Yup, it's a "huge fucking deal."
Trump did not win the popular vote in 2020. The last Republican President who won the popular vote was George W. Bush in 2004. Still, even residents of The Villages are caught up in the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, and that means something. It will also bruise Trump's very fragile ego.
Trump boasted to a Christian gathering that he would "have it fixed" so that if they vote for him in November, he'll cling to power so they won't have to worry about ever voting again for him. The anti-American felon tried to fix the 2020 election, and as they say, when they show you who they are, believe them. Even Residents of The Villages are catching on.