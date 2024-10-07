The Villages, Yes, THAT Villages, Sees A Harris Walz Surge

[Above video from August shows efforts made by the Florida Democratic Party in The Villages, Florida. -eds.]

What is happening? This.

The Villages, Florida, generally known as a rich white right-wing Trumper's paradise, is seeing a lively outburst of Harris Walz patriotic joy. Associated Press via Daily Kos reports:

“They are beginning to realize that they have a voice and they can use it,” said Diane Foley, president of the Villages Democratic Club, which has seen its membership nearly double since the 2020 election cycle, to around 1,500 people. Prior to that time, she noted, “Democrats have been inclined to be quiet and to not broadcast their political preferences because we were so overwhelmed by the Republican party." Parades of golf carts decorated in support of Harris have rolled through the streets, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff recently paid a visit. Meanwhile, Democrats opting to wear a T-shirt or put up a lawn sign in favor of Harris have had neighbors approach them with relief, saying, “We thought we were the only ones.”

On a personal note, Driftglass and I drove through very rural western Illinois this past weekend, and we were shocked at the number of Harris/Walz signs decorating CORN FIELDS off the two lane highways.

Keep on canvassing, postcarding, and above all, VOTE!!!