Gov Walz On Vance’s Cat Ladies Smear: ‘Good Luck With That!’

Gov. Tim Walz showed us why he’s a serious contender to be Harris’ vice-presidential pick. On MSNBC Wednesday night, he swatted down Donald Trump and his fake populist running mate, J.D. Vance.

As you probably know by now, Vance has smeared Democrats in general and Vice President Kamala Harris, in particular, as "childless cat ladies." It's not working out too well for him.

There to pile on was Walz. “I’ll tell you what, go ahead and continue to denigrate people,” Walz said. “My God, they went after cat people. Good luck with that!”

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad,” Walz continued.

Then he got to a more serious point about Trump and Vance: “They see the least fortunate among us as scape goats and punch lines for them. Kamala Harris and Democrats see them as our neighbors.” That’s not just a big difference in character but a big difference “attacking real problems.”

“They don’t want to tackle things that are tough,” Walz added. He contrasted that with President Biden who is optimistic about taking on big problems.

“So good luck with them to bet against Vice President and soon-to-be President Harris because the American people are tired of that, it’s ridiculous.”

Walz ended by taking the kind of swing at Donald Trump that hit right at his showbiz heart: “That show has run out. If you were a TV show, it’d be canceled.”

“So, let’s just do it in November,” he concluded.

