Gwen Walz Uses Her ‘Teacher’s Voice’ To Smack Down J.D. Vance

Gwen Walz, like her husband, is a former public school teacher. And she is not taking lightly J.D. Vance’s smear that childless teachers are unfit for the job.

“I read that J.D. Vance said he was ‘really disturbed’ by teachers who don’t have biological children,” Mrs. Walz said at a campaign stop in Virginia. She added that the attack was “really personal” to her because Tim and she “struggled with infertility” and were only able to start a family because of fertility treatments. “We do not take kindly to folks like J.D. Vance telling us when or how to start our families,” she said.

“So let me use my teacher voice,” Walz added. She perched a pair of “teacher’s glasses” on her nose, saying, “English teachers, you know what these babies are for.”

Then she spoke to Vance as though he were a middle school brat, which is exactly how he behaves.

“Mr. Vance, how about you mind your own business!” Walz said.

After the room erupted in cheers, she got the crowd to join her. “You don’t have to put your glasses on, but try with me in your teacher voice,” she cried. “Mr. Vance, how about you mind your own business!” she and the audience shouted.

Gwen Walz has already been a terrific first lady of Minnesota. I have no doubt she’ll be just as good on the campaign trail and as the second lady of the United States.