J.D. Vance Blames Childless Cat Ladies Who 'Took It The Wrong Way'

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance suggested "childless cat ladies" were to blame for being offended after he attacked them in a recent interview.

In an interview with NBC that aired on Sunday, host Kristen Welker asked Vance if he regretted lashing out at "childless cat ladies" in an interview with Fox News.

"What do you say to those women who hear some of your comments, including the childless cat lady comments, which you've been asked about, but who feel as though you won't represent them?" Welker said.

"I made a sarcastic comment years ago that I think that a lot of Democrats have willfully misinterpreted, but what I've simply said is that I think that it's really a profound change that's happened in our country, where we become anti-family, and I would like to change that," Vance explained.

The GOP candidate used his wife to make a point.

"She has three beautiful kids and always felt like she was having to balance being a good mom with being the kind of litigator that she wanted to be," he asserted. "I just want women to have more choices."

"You're calling it a sarcastic comment, and yet some women, and you got the feedback in real-time, felt like it was a gut punch to them personally," Welker pressed. "Do you regret making that comment?"

"Look, I regret certainly that a lot of people took it the wrong way, and I certainly regret that the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it," Vance griped.

"But do you regret what you said, Senator?" the NBC host asked again.

"Look, Kristen, I'm going to say things from time to time that people disagree with," Vance opined. "I'm a real person. I'm going to make jokes."

"I'm going to say things sarcastically, and I think that what's important is that we focus on the policy."

Watch the video below from NBC.