Tim Walz Drops The Couch Joke On J.D. Vance

I hope you had a chance to see the amazing Harris-Walz Philadelphia rally in full. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro gave a stemwinder of an introduction followed up by two more equally rousing and inspiring speeches from the candidates. That, plus the energy and enthusiasm from the crowd was enough to make you cry with joy. I am quite optimistic that the Trump campaign shed tears, too, but for very different reasons.

In the midst of the barnburning, Walz’s crack about J.D. Vance stood out as a fave moment. It’s not clear if Walz heard about Vance’s gratuitous dig about a debate earlier in the day. When asked if he’d debate Walz, Vance sneered that he would but not until after the Democratic National Convention when Vance’s nomination would be official. “Would it shock me if the Democrats pulled another switcheroo? No it wouldn’t,” Vance reportedly said. Given that the DNC is August 19-22, less than two weeks away, the crack seems yet another example of Vance’s poor political skills.

Walz, on the other hand, seems a master at the game.

“I gotta tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy,” Walz said at the rally. The crowd roared for a full 20 seconds. When it was finally quiet, he threw his punchline: “That is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.” As the crowd roared again, Walz added “see what I did there?”

Yes, we all did. I, for one, can’t wait to see more.