Tim Walz Is Really Good At Making Democracy Fun Again

Asked what he hopes all adults will remember from their social studies classes, former-teacher Walz said it’s “this idea that we could have different ideas, but we have unity, love, the democracy, have an election and then shake hands and admit that who won, won.”

There was loud applause.

Kimmel said he thought the biggest moment of Walz’s debate with J.D. Vance was when he was asked if he thought Donald Trump won the 2020 election. “And he wouldn’t answer.”

“That should have been the lead, don’t you think?” Walz responded, meaning it should have been the first debate question, not the last.

“You have to remember also the last vice president who said he thought Trump lost the election wound up being chased out of the building,” Kimmel semi-joked.

“So, it probably was self-preservation mode,” Walz replied.

Walz called it “very surreal” to be in this election-denying situation. But he’s an optimist, Walz added. “I always say that I supervise high school lunchroom - you're an optimist, or you're dead. And I loved it.”

“Look, we get to turn the page on that and I plan on waking up on November 6 with Madam President,” Walz continued.

Kimmel interrupted: "I want to be clear. You won't be waking up together. Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought.”

“I have a problem about not being specific with my language,” Walz said. He quickly acknowledged that Kimmel was “specifically right.”

Won’t it be great to have a normal, likeable, democracy-lover at the president’s side instead of a cold-blooded liar and authoritarian J.D. Vance?