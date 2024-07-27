Trump Says ‘You Won’t Have To Vote Anymore’ If He Wins

Trump said the quiet part out loud during a rally with his MAGA cultists in West Palm Beach, Florida this Saturday.
By HeatherJuly 27, 2024

TRUMP: And again, Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won't have to do it anymore, four more years, you know what, it'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.

I love you, Christians, I'm not a Christian, I love you. Get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not gonna have to vote.

What, exactly, do you plan on having "fixed" Donald?

Xitter users had thoughts.

If you didn't need another reason to keep this deranged dangerous madman out of the White House and to support Harris instead, here you go.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
