Trump Says ‘You Won’t Have To Vote Anymore’ If He Wins

Trump said the quiet part out loud during a rally with his MAGA cultists in West Palm Beach, Florida this Saturday.

TRUMP: And again, Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won't have to do it anymore, four more years, you know what, it'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians, I'm not a Christian, I love you. Get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not gonna have to vote.

What, exactly, do you plan on having "fixed" Donald?

Xitter users had thoughts.

@ProjectLincoln is going to have a field day with this one. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 27, 2024

DJT admits if he wins there will never be another election. If that doesn’t move you to do everything within your power to get Kamala Harris I don’t know what will. This would not be good for White Christians or anyone else. There will not be a country lo live in anymore. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) July 27, 2024

The only reason they wouldn't have to vote again is there would be no more elections. F this wannabe Dictator. — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 27, 2024

yikes! he’s not even trying to hide it anymore… — Charlie (@charpointr) July 27, 2024

Trump: "I want to be a dictator"



MAGA: "he said he would be dictator for a day to drill oil"



Trump: "If you elect me this November, in 4 years you won't have to vote anymore" — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) July 27, 2024

Nothing to see here, just Donald Trump opening admitting that he wants to take your right to vote away. — Will 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@democracywill13) July 27, 2024

He's freely admitting that he will instill himself as a Dictator & there will be no more voting. He already has SCOTUS that will allow it.



All these wannabe Christians think that a Theocracy would be wonderful. They'll be in for a BIG surprise if it becomes a reality. — Tommy Lavin (@TommyLavinTST) July 27, 2024

If you didn't need another reason to keep this deranged dangerous madman out of the White House and to support Harris instead, here you go.