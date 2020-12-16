Palm Beach Neighbors To Trump: No, You Can't Move Into Mar-a-Lago

Trump's next door neighbors in Palm Beach have notified the man they see as a low-class interloper he can't use Mar-a-Lago as a personal residence. Via the Washington Post:

That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter delivered to the town of Palm Beach and also addressed to the U.S. Secret Service asserting that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club. The legal maneuver could, at long last, force Palm Beach to publicly address whether Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home, as he has been expected to do, when he becomes an ex-president after the swearing-in of Joe Biden on Jan. 20. The contretemps sets up a potentially awkward scenario, unique in recent history, in which a former Oval Office occupant would find himself having to officially defend his choice of a place to live during his post-presidency. It also could create a legal headache for Trump because he changed his official domicile to Mar-a-Lago, leaving behind Manhattan, where he lived before being elected president and came to fame as a brash, self-promoting developer. (Trump originally tried to register to vote in Florida using the White House in Washington as his address, which is not allowed under Florida law. He later changed the registration to the Mar-a-Lago address.) In the demand letter, obtained by The Washington Post, an attorney for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors says the town should notify Trump that he cannot use Mar-a-Lago as his residence. Making that move would “avoid an embarrassing situation” if the outgoing president moves to the club and later has to be ordered to leave, according to the letter sent on behalf of the neighbors, the DeMoss family, which runs an international missionary foundation.

Trump has a long history with Palm Beach neighbors, promising them one thing and still trying to do another. (I have a friend who works for some of the area's rich people, and she says they just hate him. They show up at his events, but admit they do it to suck up to him, not because they like him.)

Because it's Christmas, this story made me think of this song from "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol," in which young Ebenezer Scrooge is left all alone for the holidays. Except that story had a happy ending!