Social Security Admin Backs Off On Some Of His New Restrictions

The Social Security Administration yesterday backed off planned cuts to phone services for disabled and some elderly Americans applying for benefits amid massive pushback. Via the Washington Post:

The originally proposed changes — scheduled to take effect Monday but now delayed to April 14 — would have directed all people filing claims to first verify their identity online or in person, removing a phone option in place for years. Advocates said the shift would make it impossible for many disabled and elderly people with limited mobility or computer skills to apply. Now, those applying for Medicare, disability benefits and supplemental income help can continue to file claims and authenticate their identity by phone, according to a news release the agency issued late Wednesday. However, others filing for retirement or survivor benefits — or requesting direct deposit for their checks — will still be bound by rules announced by the agency earlier this month: These transactions require online or in-person identity verification except in rare situations, such as when someone is terminally ill. The announcement marked the end of a volatile 24 hours for acting Social Security commissioner Leland Dudek. He met with advocates for blind Americans on Tuesday, then told his senior staff Wednesday morning that he was not prepared to implement any limits on phone service right now, before finally announcing a mixed approach.

You know, I was wondering where the AARP was in all this:

“Ending phone service and requiring in-person office visits would have a very serious impact on older Americans everywhere,” AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer, Nancy LeaMond, said in a statement Wednesday. “Our members nationwide have told us this change would require hundreds of miles and hours of travel merely to fill out paperwork. Merely delaying the implementation of this change is not enough.” Social Security leaders had said the restrictions on identity verification will safeguard the system against fraudulent activity — a claim many experts said is exaggerated since retirees and disabled people do not generally try to game the system at the front end.

Come on, we all know it's not about some imaginary fraud. It's about breaking Social Security and selling it off for parts.