This Military Wife Is On Fire Over Signalgate

We should all be furious about the shocking Signalgate negligence, lawbreaking and incompetence at the highest level of the Trump administration. But Kendall Brown probably has more reasons than most. She says her husband is serving in the military near Yemen, the place that the so-called national security honchos discussed bombing on an unsecure app and with a reporter in the chat.

Brown’s senator, Republican Markwayne Mullin, shrugged off what should have cost every official on the chat their job. Worse, the senator suggested it was a nothingburger in comparison to Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Apparently, Mullin won’t return Brown’s calls, either. So, Brown took to MAGA’s favorite social media platform to send Mullin a message. As I write this, her post has received 3.4 million views.

Brown posted video of part of her call to Mullin’s office asking an intern to “help encourage him to actually be a man” and call her back.

After informing the intern that she is recording every call to the office, Brown offered further “encouragement.”

“If I don't hear back from him, I will be sending [the recordings] to every possible newsroom, both in Oklahoma and nationally, to let them know that the senator is too much of a coward to call back the wife of one of the service members in his constituency that was put at risk. "And so help me God, if I have to quit my fucking job to make sure that I can drive to every fucking campaign and public event that the senator has for the rest of his career, I will make it my life's work to destroy his career by making sure that every fucking Oklahoman knows how few fucks he gave about my husband's life and the lives of other active duty service members.”

Every single constituent of any member of Congress defending such dreadful derelictions of duty should make similar calls.