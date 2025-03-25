Trump's CIA Director Didn't Know Witkoff Was In Russia During Leaked Group Chat

Sen. Michael Bennet exposed the incompetence of Trump's CIA Director and DNI during a heated confrontation during today's congressional hearing over the inclusion of a US reporter during a classified group chat.

Bennett thoroughly trashed Dir. Radcliffe, as he threw back his earlier testimony and then had him admit he had no idea Trump's Russian envoy lackey, the disgraceful Steve Witkoff was still in Russia when he was part of the leaked group chat discussing war plans.

RADCLIFFE: No, I never said.

BENNET: This is just a normal day at the CIA where we chat about this kind of stuff over Signal In fact, it's so normal that the last administration left it here for us.

That's your testimony today.

RADCLIFFE: That's your testimony.

BENNET: No, that's not my testimony.

That's what you said.

RADCLIFFE: I didn't say any of those things that you just related.

BENNET: I heard you say it will let the American people decide Let me ask you one final point miss.

Did you know that the president's Middle East advisor was in Moscow -- on this thread while you were, as director of the CIA participating in this in this thread.

Were you aware of that? Are you are you aware of that today?

RADCLIFFE: I'm not aware of that,

BENNET: This sloppiness, this incompetence, this disrespect for our Intelligence agencies and the personnel who work for him is entirely unacceptable.

BENNET: It's an embarrassment Senator you need to do better. You need to do better Okay.