Hillary Clinton On SignalGate: 'The Hypocrisy Is Staggering'

Hillary gets to speak out about Signalgate. Via Glamour:

So Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server led to calls for her to be imprisoned, but Pete Hegseth and friends can have a Signal group chat about bombing a terrorist group and it’s no big deal? Apparently so, and while it’s infuriating, it’s not overly surprising.

Repeating “but her emails” every time a Donald Trump administration does something egregious has become a cliché for a reason. However, in the wake of the genuinely shocking revelation that Hegseth and other senior members of Trump’s national security team discussed a US bombing campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen on a Signal group chat—one they apparently accidentally included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg on—it bears repeating, again.

Clinton herself can’t believe it either.

“The hypocrisy is staggering, but worse, the arrogance and incompetence puts the lives of our military men and women in danger,” she tells Glamour exclusively, in her first public comments on the matter since a post on X on Monday.