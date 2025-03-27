Co-POTUS Loses It Over Judge Assigned To Signal War Chat Lawsuit

Two days after The Atlantic published a shocking report about top Trump administration officials recklessly using Signal to coordinate a military strike in Yemen, the nonpartisan watchdog group American Oversight sued members of the chat for allegedly breaking federal laws requiring officials to preserve records during their time in office.

Donald unleashed a post on Truth Social with a conspiracy theory since Judge James Boasberg was assigned to the Signal lawsuit. Boasberg is the same judge who ordered the administration earlier this month not to deport a plane full of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador without due process.

A spokesman for Boasberg confirmed to Politico that the case was assigned to him through the court’s typical random assignment process between the 20 federal judges in Washington.

But everyone is against Donald, according to Donald.

"How disgraceful is it that “Judge” James Boasberg has just been given a fourth “Trump Case,” something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE," he wrote. "There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him."

"He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome! — but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts," he continued. "Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the “Trump Cases” all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way."

"Is there still such a thing as the “wheel,” where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random?" he added. "The good news is that it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Nation’s Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!"

Well, that lawsuit is today.

JUST IN: Judge Boasberg orders a 4pm hearing in the Signalgate lawsuit by American Oversight — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T12:23:14.958Z

Those named in the lawsuit include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.